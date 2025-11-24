Zelensky: Ukraine to determine next steps after Geneva talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he held a phone call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, announcing that he is expecting a report on the progress of the talks in Geneva and that Ukraine will determine the next steps on it.

"I had a call with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store. We discussed the diplomatic situation and bilateral cooperation," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"Our delegation is now returning home, and I am expecting a full report this evening on the progress of the talks in Geneva and the principal emphases of our partners," Zelensky said.

He said: "Based on these reports, we will determine the next steps and the timing. We will continue coordinating with Europe and other partners around the world."

The phone call comes as senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on the US 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involved a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as a Ukrainian delegation led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Following the talks on Sunday, the US and Ukraine drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework, according to a joint statement, saying discussions in this regard showed "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin announced that Moscow has yet to receive information from Washington regarding the consultations held in Geneva, adding that Russia will wait for the outcome of the discussions before assessing any possible changes to the document.