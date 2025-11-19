ASEAN halts ceasefire checks after blast on Thai side: Cambodia

Observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) suspended ceasefire verification at the Cambodia-Thailand border on Wednesday after an explosion on the Thai side, said the Cambodian Information Ministry.

The ASEAN Observers Team was busy inspecting and verifying the implementation of the ceasefire at Checkpoint CH1 in Thmorda Commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

"During the inspection, there was the sound of weapon explosions on the Thai side. For safety reasons, the ASEAN Observers Team decided to suspend the verification mission in that area and withdraw," it added.

Thai media reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed the Defense Ministry to expedite landmine clearance operations along the Cambodian border.

Anutin issued the directive during a weekly Cabinet meeting following recent discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

Earlier, the country's Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkpanich said landmine clearance at five sites had been completed, while work was still underway at eight other sites.

Tensions between the two neighbors escalated last week after a Cambodian civilian was killed and three others injured in a cross-border clash, with the two sides blaming each other for initiating the fire, just days after Thailand suspended a peace pact.

The Southeast Asian nations signed the pact last month in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

On July 28, Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to an unconditional ceasefire at a trilateral meeting hosted by Anwar following weeks of hostilities.





