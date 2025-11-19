Türkiye to continue to be voice of peace, says communications director

Türkiye will continue to play a critical role for the international community and to be the voice of peace and the pioneer of a solution, the country's communications director said on Wednesday.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said: "Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace.

"It is among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties, build trust, and create a basis for a solution with its fair and balanced approach."

His remarks came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara. The post also comprised talks pertaining to the meeting.

The talks between the leaders addressed the bilateral ties and the latest developments in the R u ssia -Ukraine war , Duran said, adding that the presidents also discussed the ongoing efforts, notably the Istanbul Process, to achieve a ceasefire and establish lasting peace.

"This dialogue clearly demonstrates Türkiye's sincere will to resolve conflicts," he added.