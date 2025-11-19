Türkiye pushes to revive Istanbul talks on Ukraine war with plan to address acute issues: President Erdoğan

Türkiye believes it would be beneficial for the Istanbul process on the Ukraine war to be implemented with "a comprehensive framework that can address now- acute problems," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a Wednesday news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Istanbul talks constitute an important milestone in diplomatic efforts at a time when the devastating effects of the (Russia-Ukraine) war are deepening," said Erdoğan, underlining the importance of the talks organized by Türkiye's mediating role to end the ongoing war.

Erdoğan voiced Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace."

Türkiye expects all partners who want to stop the bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine to take a constructive stance on the Istanbul process, he urged.