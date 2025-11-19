Zelenskyy voices hope for renewed prisoner swaps with Russia by end of year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday voiced hope that Kyiv and Moscow could restart prisoner swaps by the end of the year, stressing that Türkiye plays a crucial role in efforts to advance the exchanges.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after their meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara, Zelenskyy said the meeting was "comprehensive and fruitful," adding that mutual trust between the two states remains vital.

He thanked Türkiye for maintaining a principled stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and for its clear support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It is not our first meeting this year, and for that we wish to extend our gratitude," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ankara's cooperation "helps our lives" and contributes directly to Ukraine's defense needs.

He also emphasized the importance of Türkiye's mediation role. "I hope to restart prisoner swaps with Russia by the end of the year, and Türkiye provides great support for this," the Ukrainian president added.