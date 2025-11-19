RUSSIA SIGNALS READINESS FOR TALKS AFTER TURKISH PRESIDENTS CALL TO REVIVE ISTANBUL NEGOTIATIONS

Russia on Wednesday signaled that it remains ready to resume talks on Ukraine, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's renewed hope for reviving the Istanbul negotiation track .

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to favor dialogue and rejected suggestions that it is responsible for the prolonged pause.

"Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations," the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

He reiterated the accusation that the pause is because of the unwillingness of the "Kyiv regime."

Erdoğan said earlier in the day that Türkiye believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated "with a comprehensive framework that can address acute problems." He recalled that Ankara hosted three rounds of Russia -Ukraine talks this year, during which "progress was made" and the sides were able to directly discuss ceasefire and peace issues.

He described the meetings as a key diplomatic milestone and reiterated Türkiye's readiness to consider any proposals from Moscow that achieve a ceasefire and pave the way for a just and lasting peace.