Zelensky visits France to seal air defence, warplane deals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Monday to seal deals with France on a supply of air-defence capabilities, warplanes and missiles, seeking to bolster his army's long-term capacity to fight Russia's invasion.

Zelensky will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at a time when heavy Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine have increased in recent weeks and Moscow has reported ground advances in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

"A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defence, and other defence capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday," Zelensky said in a post on X on Sunday.

Macron welcomed Zelensky with a hug at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris.

HOW FRANCE COULD HELP UKRAINE'S AIR DEFENCES

There have been talks for several weeks to see how France could provide more military support for Ukraine's air defences, although Macron's government is grappling with political and budgetary instability, raising questions over how much France can actually do.

Macron pledged last month to offer more Mirage fighter jets, after initially promising to deliver six, and a new batch of Aster 30 surface-to-air missiles, produced by European group MBDA, for the SAMP/T air-defence batteries operated by Ukraine.

But according to two people briefed on the matter, Monday's visit will yield more for Ukraine. It could include a 10-year strategic aviation agreement that would signal the provision to Kyiv of multi-role, Dassault-made Rafale combat jets.

A Rafale jet was on display at the Villacoublay airport, standing in front of French and Ukrainian flags.

Some could come directly from French stocks, although the bulk would be longer-term and part of Ukraine's efforts to increase its long-term fleet to 250 warplanes, including the U.S. F-16 and Sweden's Gripen.

Operating the advanced jets would take time given the rigorous training programme for would-be pilots.

The two sources said Zelenskiy's visit could also produce deals for more SAMP/T air-defence systems, from existing French stocks or through long-term, next-generation orders including for missiles and anti-drone systems.

The sources said it was not clear how these deals would be financed.

In a media briefing ahead of Zelenskiy's visit, Macron's office said the aim was to "put French excellence in the arms industry at the service of Ukraine's defence" and "enable it to acquire the systems it needs to respond to Russian aggression".

Zelenskiy will attend a briefing by various manufacturers, including Dassault, on Monday morning before signing a letter of intent and contracts later in the day, according to a French presidency schedule that gave no specific details.

A separate forum in the afternoon will bring together Ukrainian and French firms working in the drone sector to see how they can combine their efforts.

France, along with Britain, has pushed for the creation of a coalition of about 30 countries willing to send troops and assets to Ukraine or along its western borders once a peace deal with Russia is agreed.

A key objective is to ensure Ukraine has sufficient long-term military and economic aid to keep its army strong enough to deter any future Russian attack.









