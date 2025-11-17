Syria, China pledge closer collaboration on security, counter-terrorism

Syria and China agreed Monday to deepen collaboration in the fields of security and counter-terrorism.

A joint statement following Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani's talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, said that the two sides agreed to bolster coordination and collaboration in the fields of counter-terrorism and security.

According to the statement, the two ministers held "constructive bilateral talks," and exchanged views on Syrian-Chinese relations and shared international concerns.

Both sides underscored "the importance of the historic friendship" between Syria and China and pledged to preserve and develop relations, based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

They stressed their joint interest in boosting cooperation in the fields of economy and development, Syria's reconstruction, capacity-building and improving Syrian living conditions, alongside broader areas of mutual concern.

Shaibani said Damascus is prepared to expand cooperation with China in all fields, emphasizing Syria's sensitivity to China's security concerns.

Syria "will not be a source of threat to China and will not allow any entities to use its territory to harm China's security, sovereignty, or interests," he said.

The top diplomat thanked China for all the assistance it has provided to the Syrian people, signaling readiness to strengthen cooperation with Beijing in all fields, and praising China's pioneering development model that has achieved security and prosperity for all its citizens.

The minister reiterated Syria's "firm commitment to the One-China principle," recognizing the Chinese government as "the sole legitimate government representing all of China," and affirming that Taiwan is "an integral part of China."

He voiced Syria's "categorical opposition to any forces interfering in China's internal affairs." He also appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping's development initiatives, and expressed Syria's "readiness to engage positively with them."

Wang, for his part, voiced support for Syria's political process, its efforts to combat terrorism and narcotics, stressing that the Israel-held Golan Heights is "occupied Syrian land by international recognition."

According to the statement, China reaffirmed its "full respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity" of Syria, recognizing the Syrian government as "the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people."

Meanwhile, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a foreign ministry source, denied media reports about plans by Damascus to hand over Uyghur fighters to China.

Media reports earlier claimed that Syria plans to transfer Uyghur fighters to Beijing during Shaibani's visit to Beijing.

This is the first trip to China by Shaibani since President Ahmad al-Sharaa formed a government in Syria in January, following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime last December.

Shaibani's visit to Beijing comes as part of the new Syrian administration's effort to expand cooperation with regional and international partners in various fields and lift economic and political sanctions amid efforts to rebuild the war-torn nation after some 13 years of civil war.