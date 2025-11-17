SpaceX launches NASA ocean-observing satellite

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the ocean-observing Sentinel-6B satellite at 5.21 am UTC Monday (9.21 pm PST Sunday) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to NASA.

"The satellite will build on over 30 years of sea level data to improve weather forecasts, keep ships safe at sea, and protect coastal communities," said NASA.

Developed by NASA with US and European partners, Sentinel-6B is designed to measure sea levels "down roughly an inch" across about 90% of the world's ocean.

NASA said Sentinel-6B will join its "twin" satellite, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, which launched in 2020.





