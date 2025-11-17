Lithuania to roll out 44 local cybersecurity operations centers to boost national defense

Lithuania's Defense Ministry on Monday unveiled a plan to establish 44 cybersecurity operations centers across the country, aiming to fortify its digital defense network amid rising cyber threats in the region.

The initiative, led by the National Cyber Security Center (NKSC), seeks to create regional centers in every county within three and a half years, according to Rokas Jonikas, director of the Cybersecurity Operations Department, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT news reported.

Earlier this year, municipalities in the Siauliai region signed an agreement with the NKSC to launch Lithuania's first joint regional security operations center, viewed as a pilot for the nationwide model.

Local officials say the facility could begin functioning by the end of this year "under an optimistic scenario."

The Siauliai center is expected to employ four specialists who will deliver cybersecurity services to seven municipalities, including monitoring digital infrastructure, detecting and logging incidents, and strengthening vulnerable systems.

Under the broader plan, the NKSC will provide the hardware, software, and training needed to operate the centers, while municipalities will supply premises and fund staff salaries.

The centers will also support the management of major cyber incidents, ensuring consistent coordination between local and national institutions.

Officials say the network will significantly enhance Lithuania's public-sector cyber resilience by ensuring that threat detection and incident response capabilities are available nationwide rather than concentrated in the capital.



