Germany’s Merz says EU must be transformed into European defense union

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that the European Union must transform into a European defense union amid growing international security challenges.

Speaking at the Suddeutsche Zeitung Business Summit, Merz said Europeans must take new steps in response to the war in Ukraine, shifts in Euro-Atlantic relations, and China's increasingly aggressive posture.

"It's a necessity to transform this European Union into a European defense union. We face international challenges that we as Europeans must address together—with the ability to defend ourselves," he said, adding that Germany must assume more responsibility for Europe.

"As the strongest economy and most populous country in this European Union, we bear a far greater responsibility than anyone else to assume a degree of leadership within this European Union. But that remains an empty phrase if it is not filled with substance," Merz said.



