Fire ongoing on Turkish-flagged vessel in Ukrainian port: Chief consul in Odesa

A fire on a Turkish-flagged LPG vessel, which was hit at a port in Odesa, Ukraine, is still ongoing, Türkiye's consul general in the southern city said Monday, mentioning the risk of explosion but saying the crew had been evacuated and are well.

Telling about the incident in which the Turkish-flagged LPG vessel Orinda was struck while unloading at the Izmail Port, Muhittin Çelik told Anadolu that all the crew members have been evacuated and are in good condition.

Çelik said a UAV (drone) struck the ship in an attack shortly after midnight.

"The ship's crew contacted the duty phone of our consulate general and reported the situation. Our consular staff coordinated with local authorities and ensured necessary consular protection, taking measures for the safety of the crew," he said.

"The ship's 16-member crew are in good health. Two-thirds of the LPG is still on board. Izmail firefighters are trying to cool the ship by spraying water. Security measures at the port have been increased due to the risk of explosion," he added.

Çelik added that a technical team from the company that owns the vessel is expected to arrive at the port.

"Based on the report of the team coming from Türkiye, it will be determined whether the ship can be refloated," he added.

The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's Maritime Affairs Directorate General earlier announced that the vessel, carrying 16 Turkish crew members, was hit during unloading at Ukraine's Izmail Port and a fire broke out.