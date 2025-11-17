Finland begins artillery training near Russia’s border

Finland's artillery firing exercise, Northern Strike 225, began Monday, in Rovajarvi, eastern Lapland, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

The exercise involves 2,200 soldiers, including participants from Poland, and 500 military equipment units.

"The exercise combines tactical and operational firepower and practices the integration of allied capabilities," said the exercise leader, Kimmo Ruotsalainen.

He added that the training is the "most significant" artillery and mortar firing exercise in Northern Finland for conscripts and will continue until November 25.

The exercise aims to test the operation of the Finnish Army's artillery system under demanding early-winter conditions.

Rovajarvi is the main artillery practice range of the Finnish Army and the largest training area in Western Europe. The site is located approximately 100 kilometers from the Russian border.

Finland joined NATO in April 2023, ending decades of military non-alignment in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then, Helsinki has reinforced its eastern border and strengthened its cybersecurity and counterintelligence capacities.





