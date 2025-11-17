EU chief: Three options or combination could finance Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a letter to European Union members on Monday that there are three options for meeting Ukraine's financing needs, including a loan using frozen Russian assets, but a combination is also possible.

"We have identified three main options, i.e. support to be financed by Member States via grants, a limited recourse loan funded by the Union borrowing on the financial markets, or a limited recourse loan linked to the cash balances of immobilised assets," von der Leyen said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

In an options paper attached to the letter, von der Leyen added that "the three options are not mutually exclusive. They can be combined or sequenced".









