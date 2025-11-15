Thousands demand justice over deadly North Macedonia nightclub fire

Thousands of people joined a rally in the North Macedonia capital on Saturday to support the families of 63 people killed in a deadly nightclub fire this year.

The demonstrators, who marched to country's parliament, were led by relatives of the dead who carried a huge banner with pictures of the victims saying "63 shadows will be following you".

Demonstrators chanted "justice for Kocani". Other banners said "the system kills" and "how many children should be lost for you to wake up".

A fire at a hip-hop concert in the eastern town of Kocani on March 16 triggered a stampede in an overcrowded club that left dozens dead and injured nearly 200 -- most aged between 16 and 26.

Relatives of the victims staged their 30th "Angels' March" demanding justice. This demonstration was moved to Skopje where more people joined. A trial over the inferno is due to start Wednesday in the capital.

"The investigation that was conducted was incomplete, with many open questions. We, the families, were left with the suspicion that the truth has been hidden," said Natalija Gjorgjieska, wife of one of the singers who died in the inferno.

Gjogjieska said the families demanded that lawmakers set up a special inquiry committee into the disaster.

Fireworks used in the performance set off the blaze. But prosecutors said safety regulations had been flouted in the nightclub.

Among 34 persons and 3 companies charged in the looming case is a government minister, two former ministers, the club's owner, building inspectors and three former mayors of Kocani.

They are charged with "provoking serious acts against public safety".

In a separate anti-corruption and organised crime probe, dozens of police officers and officials have also been linked to the blaze.









