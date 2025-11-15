Oyarzabal nets double as Spain thrash Georgia 4-0

In-form striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain thrashed Georgia 4-0 away on Saturday to set a national record and all but guarantee their place in next year's World Cup finals.

Spain's romp in Tbilisi, in which Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres also scored, put them on a maximum 15 points from five Group E games with 19 goals scored and none conceded.

Second-placed Türkiye, who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Saturday, would have to beat Spain 7-0 in Seville on Tuesday to finish as group winners and take the automatic qualification spot.

Luis de la Fuente's side are now unbeaten in 30 games -- beating the record of 29 they shared with Vicente del Bosque's golden generation between 2010 and 2013.

Oyarzabal marked his 50th cap by opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Alex Baena was denied by the base of the post but the European champions doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Fabian Ruiz's slick pass set up Zubimendi for a cool finish.

It was all too easy for Spain and they cut through Georgia again in the 35th minute as Oyarzabal was played in by Baena before squaring for Torres to tap home.

Oyarzabal scored his eighth goal in his last eight appearances for Spain in the 63rd minute, guiding in a header from a deft cross by Torres.

Defeat erased any hope Georgia had of a playoff place.







