Ukraine says Russian oil refinery near Moscow attacked

Ukraine said Saturday it had attacked a Russian oil refinery in a region near Moscow, a day after deadly Russian attacks on its capital Kyiv.

The Ukrainian army said on social media it had hit a refinery in the Ryazan region near Moscow as "part of efforts to reduce the enemy's ability to launch missile and bomb strikes".

Ukraine has regularly staged missile and drone attacks inside Russia throughout the Kremlin's invasion since 2022.

Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said Russian air defences shot down 25 Ukrainian drones over the region during the night.

"Falling debris caused a fire on the premises of one enterprise," Malkov said on Telegram but there had been no casualties.

The attack came a day after Russia struck apartment blocks across Ukraine's capital Kyiv that left seven dead, according to the latest toll.

"It has been reported that an elderly woman who was wounded during the shelling on November 14 died in hospital this morning," Tymur Tkachenko of Kyiv's city administration, said on social media.

Other victims included a couple in their 70s and a 62-year-old.

Officials in the central Dnipropetrovsk region said a Russian drone on Saturday wounded five people, one seriously, in the city of Nikopol.

Nikopol lies on the Dnipro River that forms the frontline with Russian forces.

On the opposite occupied bank of the river, Moscow-installed official Yevgeny Balitsky said a Ukrainian drone had hit power lines, causing outages for some 44,000 subscribers.









