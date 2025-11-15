Trump says he knows nothing about girls named in Epstein email

US President Donald Trump said he has no knowledge of "the girls" referenced by Jeffrey Epstein in emails recently released by Congress.

"I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, according to an audio recording shared by the White House.

In one of the emails, Epstein claimed Trump "knew about the girls," seemingly referring to Trump's earlier statement that he had kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to lure young women from his Palm Beach club.

Trump had previously said Epstein "stole" women from Mar-a-Lago and was removed for being a "creep."

Turning to high-profile Democrats, whom Trump asked the Justice Department today to investigate for their connections to Epstein, the president suggested that investigators should look into why Jeffrey Epstein spent so much time with figures such as Bill Clinton, (former Harvard President) Larry Summers, and others in powerful positions.

"Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. But he also saw strength, because I was president, so he dictated a couple of memos to himself.

"You're gonna find out what did he know, with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people that he knew, including JP Morgan Chase," he added.