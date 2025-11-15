Putin, Netanyahu discuss Middle East in phone call: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East, including developments in Gaza, Iran's nuclear programme and Syria, in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.



A thorough exchange of views took place concerning the situation in the Middle East region, including developments in the Gaza Strip in the context of implementing the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detained persons, the status quo around Iran's nuclear program, and issues related to contributing towards further stabilization in Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.



Israel killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in its offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

A ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel took effect on Oct. 10. Phase one of the ceasefire includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.







