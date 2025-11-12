Canada, EU reaffirm cooperation on Ukraine, Gaza, defense ties

Canada and the EU on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in defense, trade, and foreign policy and reiterated support for Ukraine and efforts toward peace in Gaza, according to a joint declaration.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas co-chaired the fourth Canada-EU Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) meeting held Tuesday in Niagara, the declaration said.

The two sides hailed advances under the recently signed Canada-EU Security and Defense Partnership and the Strategic Partnership of the Future, describing their cooperation as a "cornerstone of stability, resilience and prosperity across the Atlantic."

Reaffirming "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the EU and Canada urged Russia to halt its "war of aggression" and comply with international humanitarian law.

"There is no path to peace without Ukraine," the statement said, stressing the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law.

They also vowed to continue aligning sanctions against Russia and "those enabling the war," as well as to provide sustained financial and military assistance to Kyiv.

The EU and Canada welcomed the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, commending US-led diplomatic efforts and regional mediators as well as the release of hostages.

Urging all parties to fully implement the agreement, they emphasized the importance of "immediate, unimpeded" humanitarian access to Gaza and reiterated support for the Palestinian Authority's reform efforts and its return to Gaza governance.

The meeting also highlighted growing cooperation in defense, energy, and digital sectors. The two sides agreed to pursue a Digital Trade Agreement complementing Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and to deepen collaboration in clean energy, raw materials, and industrial supply chains.

They committed to strengthening cooperation in maritime security, cyber defense, and countering hybrid threats "in complementarity with NATO."

The joint declaration concluded with both sides expressing determination to "further strengthen their robust and enduring partnership."



