Egypt says new Syria ‘poses no threat’ to region

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reiterated full support on Wednesday for Syria's security, stability, and sovereignty, emphasizing that Damascus "poses no threat" to the countries of the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Abdelatty voiced hope that Syria "will resume its active role within the Arab, Islamic, and international frameworks through an inclusive political process that excludes no one, alongside combating terrorism and extremism to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people."

Abdelatty said he held "fruitful consultations" with his counterpart on various bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

He said Egypt and Türkiye are preparing to hold the second session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Cairo soon, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Abdelatty noted that Cairo and Ankara target an increase in bilateral trade to $15 billion in the coming years, highlighting the "unprecedented momentum" in economic relations between the two countries.

"I am pleased that my current visit to Ankara coincides with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries."

To mark this occasion, Abdelatty said Egypt plans to present a replica of the statue of one of the great pharaohs, King Amenhotep III, to be placed in a prominent area of the Turkish capital.

He said Cairo and Ankara would work to remove any obstacles preventing the achievement of the targeted trade volume, while continuing efforts to encourage a favorable investment environment and increase Turkish investments in Egypt.

The Egyptian minister said he discussed with the Turkish side the ongoing negotiations in New York regarding a US draft resolution on the proposed international stabilization force for Gaza.

"Our top priority is to consolidate the ceasefire, followed by the deployment of international forces under a specific mandate to maintain peace, not to impose it."

Regarding Gaza, the top diplomat called for the swift convening of a reconstruction conference and the entry of medical aid, stressing the urgency of humanitarian action "as winter approaches."

"Egypt's goal is to 'flood' the Gaza Strip with humanitarian and medical aid as part of early recovery efforts, paving the way for its full reconstruction," Abdelatty added.

"It is essential to work to ensure the continuation of this (ceasefire) agreement, allow the entry of large quantities of aid, secure Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and prevent a return to war."

The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank and its opposition to any infringement on Palestinian rights.

SUDAN'S UNITY



As for Sudan, Abdelatty said he and Fidan emphasized the importance of preserving Sudan's national institutions and expressed their full support for restoring stability and peace in the country.

"We agreed, and our positions were identical, on the need to halt the fighting in Sudan, prioritize a political solution, and uphold the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, while completely rejecting any plans to divide it."

Abdelatty also said he discussed the Libyan crisis with the Turkish foreign minister, stressing the importance of supporting efforts to advance a Libyan-led solution and respect the role of Libya's national institutions.

He expressed hope for "a swift end to the current division and the rapid holding of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya, while ensuring the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from the country to preserve Libya's unity and sovereignty."

The foreign minister said that his talks with his Turkish counterpart also addressed a number of regional issues, including developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

