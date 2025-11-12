Turkish, Georgian presidents discuss probe into Turkish military plane crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili on Wednesday discussed the investigation into the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane and the recent developments.

During a phone call, Erdoğan expressed Ankara's gratitude to Tbilisi for its cooperation, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

For his part, Kavelashvili offered his condolences to Ankara over the loss of Turkish soldiers' lives in the accident.

On Tuesday, a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan crashed in Georgia.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.