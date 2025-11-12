White House 'very hopeful' government shutdown will end Wednesday

The White House voiced optimism Wednesday that the longest government shutdown in US history would draw to a close later in the evening as lawmakers on Capitol Hill appeared poise to send the deal to President Donald Trump's desk.

"Tonight, thanks to Republicans, the White House is very hopeful that this shutdown is going to come to an end," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "President Trump looks forward to finally ending this devastating Democrat shutdown with his signature, and we hope that signing will take place later tonight."

Trump may sign the bill into law in front of reporters, Leavitt said as the shutdown hits day 43.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the funding deal at 7 pm local time (2300GMT) after the Senate, in a 60-40 vote, approved the deal, which funds the government at previous levels though Jan. 30.

The legislation also incorporates three year-long appropriations packages covering essential agencies and programs while reinstating federal employees who were fired by Trump during the shutdown.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 after a breakdown in negotiations on federal spending priorities. Thousands of federal workers have since been furloughed, or forced to work without pay, while many government services have been curtailed or suspended.

Democrats had sought to force Republicans into extending health care subsidies under the semi-universal health care law known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and a reversal to cuts to the Medicaid health care program for lower-income Americans that Trump and his congressional allies implemented earlier this year.

Neither goal was achieved during the shutdown, with Republicans agreeing only to hold a later vote in the Senate on ACA subsidies that expire at year's end.