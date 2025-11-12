Hamas ready for lasting ceasefire, says Turkish foreign minister, urges Israel to show same commitment

Palestinian group Hamas is showing it is will to take constructive steps to ensure that the current ceasefire in Gaza is permanent, and Israel should have the same understanding, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The Gaza Strip is a part of Palestine, it must remain so and be treated as such, Hakan Fidan said during a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

On his meetings this Monday at the White House, Fidan said the visit "gave us the opportunity to lay out Türkiye's position on critical issues in Syria."