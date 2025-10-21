RSF drones hit Sudan’s Khartoum airport ahead of reopening

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck vital targets in Sudan's capital on Tuesday, including Khartoum International Airport and a converter station, according to local media.

Sudan's Rakoba News outlet, citing witnesses, reported more than eight explosions in and near the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Monday that the Khartoum International Airport will resume domestic flights starting from Wednesday, after a 30-month closure due to the ongoing conflict.

The local media report described the attack as "an apparent attempt to disrupt the reopening of the airport after more than two years of closure."

The reports from the field indicated that the Sudanese army managed to shoot down several drones, while others struck their targets, causing panic in nearby neighborhoods, the outlet added.

There was no immediate comment from the army or the RSF on the media report.

In March, the Sudanese army announced that it had regained control over Khartoum airport, along with several security and military facilities and neighborhoods in the capital's east and south for the first time since the war had erupted.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.





