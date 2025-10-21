Attacker of Slovakian Prime Minister Fico convicted of terrorism

A court on Tuesday sentenced the man who attacked Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico nearly a year and a half ago to 21 years in prison for terrorism.



The verdict is not yet legally binding and can be appealed.



Speaking to journalists after the trial, the now 72-year-old Juraj Cintula said he intended to appeal. He claimed the verdict was "not fair."



There was never any doubt about who the perpetrator of the shooting was, as the then 71-year-old pensioner was arrested immediately afterwards on May 15, 2024.



The court case, which has been ongoing since July at a special court in Banská Bystrica in central Slovakia, focused on the legal classification of the act.



The charge was initially attempted murder but was elevated to terrorism in July 2024 due to the allegedly political motive. This can result in a prison sentence of up to life imprisonment.



The defence, however, argued that the act should only be classified as an attack on a public official, which carries a sentence of seven to 12 years in prison.



The court cited the advanced age and poor health of the defendant as reasons for not opting for a life sentence.



The defendant was led into the courtroom before the verdict was announced with an impassive expression. Apart from a loud "Good day!" to the judge, he initially said nothing. At the start of the trial, he had loudly proclaimed, "Long live democracy!"



Shortly after his arrest, the perpetrator confessed to the police that he had shot at Fico. However, he denied any intent to kill.



He said he wanted to injure the left-wing populist politician so that he could no longer continue his government work. He cited hatred for Fico and his government policies as his reason.









