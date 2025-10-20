Zelensky presents bills to parliament on extending martial law, mobilization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday presented two bills to parliament on extending martial law and general mobilization as the war with Russia continues.

The bills were posted on the website of the parliament, known as Verkhovna Rada, saying martial law and mobilization would be extended for another 90 days.

If signed into law, the bill on general mobilization will enter into force on Nov. 5, while the bill on martial law will take effect from the moment of its publication.

Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The measures have since been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions signed into law by the president in July.