Trump threatens to ‘eradicate’ Hamas if they breach Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "eradicate" Hamas if the Palestinian group fails to comply with the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes the disarmament of the group and the return of the remains of Israeli hostages.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the US and its international partners are taking multiple steps to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza.

"A lot of steps, and right now it's in the hands of others," he said when asked what steps the administration is taking to maintain the ceasefire. "We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice — and if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them, if we have to."

The US president said Hamas is "in violation of the agreement" and warned that the situation "will be taken care of very quickly" if the group fails to comply with its commitment to the deal.

Separately, Hamas said that Monday tonight it would hand over the remains of another Israeli captive under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The body, the group added, was recovered from under the rubble on Sunday.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by Trump.