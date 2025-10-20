Scottish leader urges UK government to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

The Scottish National Party's (SNP) Westminster leader on Monday called on the Labour government to pass legislation formally stripping Prince Andrew of his dukedom, arguing that symbolic gestures are not enough to restore public trust amid claims about Andrew's links with a convicted sex offender.

Stephen Flynn's demand follows the announcement that the duke of York will no longer use his royal title, after discussions with King Charles. Despite the move, Andrew retains the title legally — a status that can only be revoked through an act of Parliament.

"If an Act of Parliament is required to strip Prince Andrew of his titles, there can be no justification from this Labour government as to why that is not immediately happening," Flynn said.

He added that both the public and those directly affected by Andrew's past associations "deserve to know that some MPs share their outrage."

Prince Andrew, 65, withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, and the settlement included no admission of liability.

Giuffre died earlier this year, and her forthcoming posthumous memoir reportedly includes new claims involving Andrew.

FEARS OF REPUTATION HIT TO ROYALS



The Labour government has so far resisted calls to intervene. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC that the issue is "a matter for the royal family," saying Cabinet ministers should not legislate on royal titles.

Some MPs, including Labour lawmakers Rachael Maskell and Nadia Whittome, have expressed support for Flynn's stance. Maskell is seeking to advance her Removal of Titles Bill, which would allow Parliament or the monarch to revoke titles in exceptional circumstances.

Royal commentators note that removing a dukedom is rare and would require new legislation. The monarchy has traditionally remained separate from political decisions involving titles.

Andrew still resides at Royal Lodge, a Crown Estate property near Windsor. Analysts say the ongoing controversy threatens to remain a reputational burden for both the royal family and the government unless Parliament takes action.