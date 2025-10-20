Israeli premier says 153 tons of bombs dropped on Gaza, admits breach of ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted Monday that his army struck the Gaza Strip on Sunday with 153 tons of bombs, in what amounts to an admission of violating a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at the opening of the Knesset's winter session, Netanyahu faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his government's policies and its deliberate prolonging of the Israeli war in Gaza.

"During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip," he said.

The Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the US-sponsored agreement came into effect on Oct. 10, resulting in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

Tel Aviv alleged that Hamas had attacked its forces in the southern city of Rafah. The Palestinian group has denied any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire deal was announced on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.