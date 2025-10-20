Turkish foreign minister takes part in ministerial meeting on cross-regional security connectivity in Luxembourg

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday attended a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministerial Meeting on Security, Stability, and Resilience in the Black Sea Region was held in Luxembourg, said the ministry in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

In Luxembourg, Fidan earlier met with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis, as well as Marta Kos, the EU commissioner for enlargement, the ministry also said on NSosyal.

Türkiye has officially been a candidate for EU membership-Kos' area of responsibility-since 1999, and its accession negotiations began in 2005, but stalled in recent years.

Turkish officials have called on the EU to give new life to the talks, treat Türkiye fairly, and recognize its key strategic and international importance.