ISRAELS KEREM SHALOM BORDER CROSSING TO GAZA REOPENS FOR AID

Israel's Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza reopened for aid on Monday, an Israeli military official said, a day after Israel closed it, accusing Hamas of violating an ongoing ceasefire.

Following a decision at the political level, aid flowed through Kerem Shalom "in full compliance with the signed agreement", the official said, adding that Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt "will remain closed until further notice".

Hamas has denied breaching the truce agreement and in turn accused Israel of violating the deal.