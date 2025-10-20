ISRAELS KEREM SHALOM BORDER CROSSING TO GAZA REOPENS FOR AID

 Contact Us
Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza was reopened on Monday for humanitarian aid, an Israeli military spokesperson said, after being shut down on Sunday due to allegations that Hamas had violated the ongoing ceasefire.

Published October 20,2025
Following a decision at the political level, aid flowed through Kerem Shalom "in full compliance with the signed agreement", the official said, adding that Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt "will remain closed until further notice".

Hamas has denied breaching the truce agreement and in turn accused Israel of violating the deal.