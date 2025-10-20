Madagascar’s interim president names new premier in wake of military takeover

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, leader of the military group that seized power with the support of the army, sworn in as interim president at the High Constitutional Court (HCC) building in Antananarivo, Madagascar on October 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Madagascar's interim President, Col. Michael Randrianirina appointed Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo the nation's prime minister on Monday during an official ceremony at the Iavoloha State Palace.

Randrianirina said Rajaonarivelo's appointment was made following a proposal from members of the National Assembly.

"He was chosen for his skills, experience, and relationships with international organizations," he said.

Rajaonarivelo succeeded Zafisambo Ruphin Fortunat, appointed by former President Andry Rajoelina on Oct. 6, following the dissolution of the government on Sept. 29.

A largely unknown figure in the political scene, he held several high-level positions in the private sector, including as the former chairman of the board of directors of BNI Madagascar Bank.

With a master's degree in industrial economics and business economics, Rajaonarivelo was an international consultant for several international organizations such as the World Bank, the EU, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the Southern African Development Community, and the Indian Ocean Commission.

He led the Malagasy Employers' Association and contributed to the development of several projects supported by international partners for the benefit of the Malagasy government.

President Randrianirina was sworn in as president on Friday following weeks of anti-government protests against ousted President Rajoelina.

Youth-led protests erupted on Sept. 25 over severe water and electricity shortages, as well as allegations of corruption, quickly escalating into calls for Rajoelina's resignation.

There are reports Rajoelina was evacuated to France on a military plane after reaching a deal with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Last Tuesday, an elite military unit led by Randrianirina entered the presidential palace in the capital Antananarivo and declared they had taken power.

The country's High Constitutional Court has called on Randrianirina to hold elections within 60 days, citing the Constitution, which requires a presidential election within 30 to 60 days after the court declares the office vacant.

It said Rajoelina cannot fulfill his duties as he is not in the country.













