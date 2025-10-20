Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation

Palestinians mourn the loss of their loved ones killed in an Israeli attack on Tuffah, killing 2 despite the ceasefire agreement, at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Israeli army killed four Palestinians on Monday in Gaza City, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source said two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike in the Ash-Shuaf area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Two brothers were also shot and killed by an Israeli sniper in the same area, the source added.

Witnesses said the area where the two brothers were killed falls within zones west of Israel's temporary withdrawal line, known as the "yellow line."

The "yellow line" is an unofficial demarcation line separating areas where Israeli forces are stationed from those where Palestinians are allowed to move within the Gaza Strip.

Eastern sections of Ash-Shuaf, east of the "yellow line," remain under Israeli military control, while areas west of the line, where the brothers were killed, are considered "safe" under the ceasefire, according to Israeli army statements.

The Israeli army acknowledged in a statement that it had fired on several Palestinians, alleging they crossed the "yellow line."

The Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the US-sponsored agreement came into effect on Oct. 10, resulting in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation and implemented on Oct. 10, stipulates a partial Israeli withdrawal from several areas in Gaza to new positions within the enclave known as the "yellow line."

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,200 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.