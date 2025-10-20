Israel launches airstrikes in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Israeli warplanes launched three airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, Lebanese media said.

The state news agency NNA said fighter jets hit the areas of Al-Mahmoudiyah, Al-Ayshiyah, Arabsalim, and Humin Al-Fawqa.

No information was yet available about injuries or casualties.

The media outlet also reported that Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over Al-Zahrani villages of Nabatieh governorate.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that the attacks targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Nabatieh.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese government or Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite the ceasefire agreement.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

In August, the Lebanese government approved a plan to confine all weapons under state control. Hezbollah rejected the plan and stressed that it will retain its arms until Israel withdraws from five occupied border outposts in the south.