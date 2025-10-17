Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary possible in 2 weeks: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that a meeting in Hungary between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place within the next two weeks.

"It could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that there's no need to put anything off," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Trump had earlier confirmed that the meeting could be held in Budapest within two weeks, after high-level delegations meet next week. He termed his Thursday conversation with Putin "very productive."

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had said that the two held a "very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential" phone conversation. He said the two presidents discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting, and agreed that the representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with the Hungarian capital as a potential venue.

Peskov told reporters that the decision to select Hungary for the summit was made mutually, and also said that Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone conversation, the details of which will be announced "shortly."

"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. We are ready!" Orban wrote on the US social media company X on Thursday, following the Putin and Trump phone call.





