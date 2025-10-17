Putin-Trump meeting in Hungary possible in 2 weeks: Kremlin

 Contact Us
The Kremlin confirmed a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary within the next two weeks, with preparations underway following productive discussions.

Published October 17,2025
The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that a meeting in Hungary between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place within the next two weeks.

"It could indeed take place within two weeks or a little later. There's a general understanding that there's no need to put anything off," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Trump had earlier confirmed that the meeting could be held in Budapest within two weeks, after high-level delegations meet next week. He termed his Thursday conversation with Putin "very productive."

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had said that the two held a "very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential" phone conversation. He said the two presidents discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting, and agreed that the representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with the Hungarian capital as a potential venue.

Peskov told reporters that the decision to select Hungary for the summit was made mutually, and also said that Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone conversation, the details of which will be announced "shortly."

"The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world. We are ready!" Orban wrote on the US social media company X on Thursday, following the Putin and Trump phone call.