Hungary not to arrest Putin if he attends summit with Trump

The potential visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hungary for a summit on the Ukraine conflict has raised questions about the country's obligations under international law. Hungary's Foreign Minister indicated on Friday that Putin would not be arrested, despite an ICC warrant.

DPA WORLD Published October 17,2025 Subscribe

Hungary will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he travels to Budapest for a summit on the Ukraine war, Hungary's foreign minister said on Friday, despite an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Putin.



Moscow and Washington are preparing for Putin and US President Donald Trump to meet in the Hungarian capital within the next two weeks, although an exact date has not been set. The two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday about the potential summit.



"We await President Vladimir Putin with respect," Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told a news conference in Budapest, according to local media.



He said Hungary's government guarantees Putin free entry and exit from the country.



No coordination with anyone is necessary for this, "because we are a sovereign country," the minister continued.



Hungary announced plans in April to withdraw from the ICC, and its parliament approved the decision in May. However, the withdrawal takes effect only one year after formal notification, meaning Hungary would still be legally obliged to arrest Putin if he entered the country.



Even after withdrawal, Hungary would remain bound to cooperate with ongoing ICC investigations launched before its exit, though the court's enforcement powers are limited.



The ICC accuses Putin of being responsible for the abduction and deportation of children and minors from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine to Russia. It issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023.











