2 dead, scores hurt in stampede at Raila Odinga’s state funeral in Kenya

Two people were killed and more than 160 injured Friday in a stampede at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi during the state funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.

"On October 17, at the Nyayo Stadium field hospital, the multi-agency teams attended to 163 patients and referred 34 others for further care. Most injuries involved blunt trauma and fractures. Tragically, 2 lives were lost in the stampede that occurred today," said the medical charity.

Mourners surged unexpectedly after the service concluded, triggering a crush as people rushed toward the casket viewing area.

The crowd pressed inward, leading to panic and trampling in several sections of the stadium.

Victims suffered fractures, contusions and asphyxiation injuries; emergency crews rushed to the field hospital while nearby facilities also received casualties.

A viewing Thursday at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi also turned deadly, when police fired tear gas and live rounds to control crowds trying to access the viewing grounds.

Four people were killed and several injured, bringing the death toll to six in the national mourning events.

Odinga's body had earlier been received amid tumult, and despite heightened security, large crowds continued to assemble. He will be buried Sunday in his home area of Bondo, about 420 kilometers (260 miles) west of Nairobi.