Trump says US strike in Caribbean targeted ‘drug-carrying submarine’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the latest American strike in the Caribbean targeted what he described as a "drug-carrying submarine" allegedly built to transport massive amounts of drugs.

"We attacked a submarine, and that was a drug-carrying submarine built specifically for the transportation of massive amounts of drugs," Trump told reporters at the White House. "This was not an innocent group of people. I don't know too many people who have submarines, and that was an attack on a drug-carrying loaded submarine."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the strike as part of Washington's ongoing "narco-terrorist operation" in the region but declined to provide additional details.

"We're undertaking these operations against narco terrorists — that's what these are. These are terrorists, let's be clear," Rubio said, adding that more information would be released soon.

The latest US military strike in the Caribbean against an alleged drug boat left two people dead, with two survivors detained aboard a Navy ship, according to multiple media outlets.