TikTok removes more than 189M videos from platform in Q2

TikTok removed more than 189 million videos in the second quarter due to community guidelines violations, according to a recent statement from the firm.

More than 99% of the removed content was taken down following user reports, while more than 90% of the removed videos were removed without being viewed for April -June.

The report said 80.6% of the removed content was taken down within an average of two hours.

In Türkiye, TikTok removed 4.4 million videos due to community guidelines violations. Approximately 99.4% of the removed content uploaded in Türkiye was detected to violate the platform's rules without any user reports, while 97% of the removed videos were taken down within 24 hours.

"Sensitive and mature themes" made up 30.6% of the removed content, while "regulated goods and commercial activities" accounted for 30.5%, and 99.4% of the content removed due to TikTok's "youth safety and well-being" policy was taken down before any views.

The short-form content platform also took down 36 million live streams worldwide in the second quarter, up nearly 100% compared to the previous period.

TikTok also removed more than 8 million ads in April - June due to violating its advertising policies.