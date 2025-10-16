 Contact Us
TikTok removes more than 189M videos from platform in Q2

Published October 16,2025
TikTok removed more than 189 million videos in the second quarter due to community guidelines violations, according to a recent statement from the firm.

More than 99% of the removed content was taken down following user reports, while more than 90% of the removed videos were removed without being viewed for April -June.

The report said 80.6% of the removed content was taken down within an average of two hours.

In Türkiye, TikTok removed 4.4 million videos due to community guidelines violations. Approximately 99.4% of the removed content uploaded in Türkiye was detected to violate the platform's rules without any user reports, while 97% of the removed videos were taken down within 24 hours.

"Sensitive and mature themes" made up 30.6% of the removed content, while "regulated goods and commercial activities" accounted for 30.5%, and 99.4% of the content removed due to TikTok's "youth safety and well-being" policy was taken down before any views.

The short-form content platform also took down 36 million live streams worldwide in the second quarter, up nearly 100% compared to the previous period.

TikTok also removed more than 8 million ads in April - June due to violating its advertising policies.