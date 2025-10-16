Head of US military’s southern command to retire: Pentagon chief

U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) hosts the South American Defense Conference (SOUTHDEC), in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 20, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday that the head of the US military's southern command, which oversees operations in Central and South America, will retire at the end of the year.

"On behalf of the Department of War, we extend our deepest gratitude to Admiral Alvin Holsey for his more than 37 years of distinguished service to our nation as he plans to retire at year's end," Hegseth said on the US social media company, X.

The announcement came as the US intensifies strikes on vessels in the Caribbean Sea that the Trump administration said target drug trafficking organizations.

Holsey was promoted Nov. 7, 2024, to admiral and assumed the command position that normally lasts three years.

It is unclear why Holsey is retiring, months into his command and in the middle of the most significant operation of his 37-year career.

Hegseth noted that Holsey's career has embodied "unwavering commitment to mission, people, and nation," and praised his "legacy of operational excellence and strategic vision."

Holsey said he will retire from the navy effective Dec. 12.

"Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor," he said in a statement.