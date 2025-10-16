Trump, Putin to meet in Hungary after high-level talks conclude: US president

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Hungary to discuss an end to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine after high-level delegations meet next week.

Trump said the US team for next week's discussions would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also serving as the president's national security advisor, but added that a location for that meeting has yet to be decided.

"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"President Zelensky and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," he added.

Trump is slated to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday at the White House.