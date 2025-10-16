Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Gaza ceasefire

 Contact Us
Published October 16,2025
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday discussed the current Gaza ceasefire in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Rubio discussed steps to maintain the ceasefire in the war-torn Palestinian territory and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

They also reviewed implementation of the Declaration of Intent signed this Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In addition, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on developments in Syria, negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, and the Russia-Ukraine war.