Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday discussed the current Gaza ceasefire in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Rubio discussed steps to maintain the ceasefire in the war-torn Palestinian territory and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

They also reviewed implementation of the Declaration of Intent signed this Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In addition, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on developments in Syria, negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, and the Russia-Ukraine war.