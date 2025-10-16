TRUMP SPEAKING TO PUTIN AHEAD OF ZELENSKYS VISIT TO WHITE HOUSE

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he is speaking to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a day before a visit to Washington by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump will host Zelensky on Friday at the White House, where they are expected to discuss the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles.

On Tuesday, Trump said he remains "disappointed" that Putin has not ended Russia's war with Ukraine.

Urging Putin to "really settle" the war, Trump said he expects that Zelensky will ask for the cruise missiles during the visit.

"He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks," he added.

Trump said Sunday that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if the war with Russia is not settled.

Russia previously warned that the possible delivery of the missiles to Kyiv could "end badly."

Tomahawk missiles are long-range, precision-guided cruise missiles. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that transfers of such systems raise risks of escalation, while Western officials have argued that arms deliveries are intended to help Ukraine defend its territory.





















