China vows firm response if hit over Russia energy ties

China on Thursday vowed to "safeguard" its sovereignty, security and development interests if its "legitimate rights" are harmed over the purchase of Russian energy products.

Beijing "carries out normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries in the world including Russia. This is legitimate and lawful," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in the Chinese capital.

Calling US demand to halt Russian oil imports as "unilateral bullying and economic coercion," Lin said such conditions "threaten security stability of global supply chain."

China's position on the Ukraine war "is objective and just," he said.

Beijing's comments came in reaction to US President Donald Trump's statement that he will get China to stop buying Moscow crude.

Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "agreed" to stop Russian oil and the US's focus would now shift to Beijing "to do the same thing."

India and China are the two top buyers of Russian crude exports.

"We firmly oppose the US making China an issue, and oppose abusing unilateral, illicit sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction against China," spokesman Lin said.

"If China's legitimate rights and interests are harmed, China will take firm countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests," he added.

New Delhi, after Trump's remarks, said it is a "significant importer" of oil and gas and the purchase of Russian oil is "to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario."





