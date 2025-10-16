Houthi chief of staff killed in US-Israeli strikes, Yemeni group confirms

The Houthi group confirmed Thursday that its chief of staff had been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Yemen.

In a statement, the group said Major General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari was killed, along with his 13-year-old son and a number of colleagues.

The Houthis, however, did not specify when Ghamari was killed.

The group said that it had carried out 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023, amid Tel Aviv's war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army confirmed that Ghamari was killed on Aug. 28 in an airstrike on the capital Sanaa, which also killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and several other ministers.

Israel will take similar action "against any threat in the future as well," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in comments cited by The Times of Israel news website.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tensions over Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 68,000 people have been killed since October 2023. A ceasefire deal took effect in Gaza on Friday.