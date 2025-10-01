Ukraine secures over $352M EIB loan to stockpile gas for winter

Ukraine will receive €300 million ($352 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to purchase a strategic reserve of natural gas ahead of the coming winter, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrychuk announced Wednesday.

The loan agreement was signed between Naftogaz Group and the EIB, backed by guarantees from the European Commission.

"I am grateful for this extremely important and timely support from the European Investment Bank, and for the trust of the European Commission," Hrychuk said, stressing that international partners are aware of Ukraine's challenges.

She said the country faces "daily shelling" from Russia, which she claimed aims to destroy Ukraine's energy system and leave citizens without heat and light during the cold season.

"The unity of our allies and the concentration of efforts around our problems still allow us to hold the energy front and step by step strengthen our resilience," she added.