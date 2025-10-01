Saudi Arabia hosts Munich Leaders Meeting for the first time

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has opened a three-day Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) in the historic Saudi city of AlUla, bringing together around 70 high-level decision-makers and experts to discuss security challenges in the Middle East and their global implications.

Running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the closed-door gathering is designed to provide a platform for an open and interactive exchange.

The event, according to the organizers, seeks to foster trust and develop policy solutions by convening key stakeholders from the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating instability in the Middle East, with risks of wider conflict threatening global security.

Sessions will address options for reinvigorating multilateralism amid growing international fragmentation and strategic competition, as well as the importance of regional diplomacy and mediation efforts to address conflicts and crises.

Discussions will also explore the role of Europe and the US in supporting inclusive political transitions and lasting peace across the region. Participants are expected to examine avenues for deeper cooperation on energy and economic security.

The AlUla meeting follows similar MSC engagements in Amman, Cairo, Doha, Dubai, and Tehran.

On the sidelines of the MLM, the MSC's Middle East Consultation Group will continue discussions on promoting dialogue and cooperation in the region.





