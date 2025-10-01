14 Palestinians killed in series of fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and others wounded Wednesday in a series of fresh Israeli airstrikes across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Seven people were killed and others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Six more Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a separate strike that hit Al-Falah School in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeastern of the same city. The school was sheltering displaced families.

In central Gaza, one person was killed and several others were injured in a drone strike on the new refugee camp northwest of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also set fire to buildings near the Islamic University in southwestern Gaza City, causing extensive damage.

The Israeli army escalated its bombardment of Gaza City as part of a broader plan to fully occupy the city.

Israel has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to a famine. Efforts are underway for a ceasefire and a broader peace deal to rebuild Gaza, and a 20-point plan was unveiled by US President Donald Trump this week.