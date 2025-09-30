Trump: Hamas has ‘3-4 days’ to respond to his 20-point Gaza peace

US President Donald Trump said that Hamas has three to four days to respond to a new 20-point proposal that he claims could bring "an immediate end" to the Gaza war if both sides agree. The comment came a day after Donald Trump unveiled a roadmap to end Israel-Hamas war in Washington following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed the framework but warned that Israel would "finish the job" militarily if Hamas rejects or violates it. Hamas has not yet responded, and Donald Trump's three-to-four-day deadline is being closely watched in regional capitals as Arab mediators, including Egypt and Qatar, are relaying the details to Hamas negotiators.

Trump noted that if Hamas rejects the agreement, Israel will do its part: "We expect Hamas to accept the peace proposal."



